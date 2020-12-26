Mutated COVID variant reaches France

Monitoring Desk

French authorities have identified the first known case of the highly infectious coronavirus variant on French soil. The man who brought it to the country shows no symptoms.

France confirmed its first case of a new coronavirus variant that was recently identified in the UK, the French health ministry said in a statement. Experts believe the mutated version of the virus is around 70% more contagious.

The identification of this new variant, known as VOC-202012/01, prompted more than 50 countries to impose restrictions on travel to the UK.

The infected man arrived in France from London on December 19. He is asymptomatic and isolating at home in the central city of Tours.

Authorities are tracing the person’s contacts.

In addition to the first case, laboratories are analyzing tests from several other people who may have the new variant, the statement said.

France has recently imposed a blockade on people travelling from the UK in a bid to limit the spread. Although the officials lifted the snap measure after two days, the move stranded thousands of drivers in Dover.

Some limits on travel Between the UK and France remain in place in a bid to stop the new variant spreading.

Elsewhere in Europe

In Germany, the country’s Association of Cities told people to lower expectations for the coronavirus vaccine in the short term — a day before Germany’s vaccination scheme is due to begin.

“It’s a start, but the specter of the dangerous coronavirus isn’t gone just yet,” the association’s president, Burkhard Jung, told the Funke Media Group in an interview.

He added that mass vaccination was not yet feasible because there was “too little vaccine for that right now.”

The first 9,750 vaccine doses have arrived in Greece. They were transported into Greece across the Bulgarian border in the north. A video showed the van carrying them escorted by six police cars.

Vaccinations will begin at five Athens hospitals on Sunday. Health personnel and elderly residents of nursing homes are first in line to be vaccinated.

Asia

Mainland China recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up from 14 cases the previous day, the country’s health authority said on Saturday.

The country’s National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 12 of the new cases were imported and eight were locally transmitted.

The Chinese city of Wuhan was the original epicenter of the virus but China has since managed to contain the pandemic.

Japan’s health ministry confirmed the country’s first cases of infection with the new coronavirus variant that was identified in Britain.

Five people arrived in the country infected with the new variant between December 18 and December 21.

Shigeru Omi, head of a government taskforce, has called for tighter border control in response.

South Korea has recorded its largest daily increase with 1,241 infections. Although not as high a figure as other countries, some fear that the country will erase gains it made in pandemic control during the spring.

Officials had eased social distancing rules to their lowest in October, allowing high-risk venues like clubs and karaoke rooms to reopen

Americas

The CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd showed efficacy between 50% and 90% in Brazilian trials, Sao Paulo’s state health secretary said.

Results of trials in Brazil are known exclusively by Sao Paulo state’s Butantan Institute biomedical research center. It has an agreement with Sinovac to produce the vaccine, said health secretary Jean Gorinchteyn.

Concerns had been raised concerns over a failure to provide data on the trials earlier this week.

The first publicized allergic reaction to the vaccine produced by US company Moderna has been reported by US newspaper the New York Times.

An oncologist for the Boston Medical Center and who is allergic to shellfish began feeling dizzy and experiencing a racing heart after he was inoculated.

“He was taken to the Emergency Department, evaluated, treated, observed and discharged. He is doing well,” David Kibbe, a spokesman for the center said in a statement.

Until now, reports of an allergic reaction had only been linked to the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine.

Visitors to Cuba will have to present a negative test for the novel coronavirus to gain entry to the country from the January 10 onwards, the country’s communist party newspaper Granma reported.

Only test results from within 72 hours before departure will be accepted, according to the report.

Cuba recorded 217 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday — the

highest number registered in one day since the pandemic hit in March

Courtesy: DW