Muttaqi: Afghanistan now offers safe climate for investment

KABUL (TOLONews): Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting foreign minister, stated during the opening ceremony of the 20th Western China International Fair that the Islamic Emirate has created a secure environment for investment in Afghanistan.

Muttaqi said that foreign traders and investors can confidently conduct business in the country, adding that Afghanistan, with its vast natural resources, young population, agricultural production, and strategic geographic location, has the potential to become a regional hub for trade and transit.

“Afghanistan, endowed with vast natural resources, a young population, agricultural output, and a key geographic location, can become a hub for regional trade and transit. The Islamic Emirate has established a secure and reliable environment for investment and commerce,” Muttaqi said.

Muttaqi also described China as a valuable economic partner for Afghanistan, stating: “China is not only our neighboring country but also a strong economic partner. We consider China’s role in agriculture, infrastructure, and technology in Afghanistan to be highly significant.”

Meanwhile, some economic analysts believe that expanding economic and commercial cooperation between Afghanistan and China could contribute significantly to Afghanistan’s economic growth.

Mohammad Asif Stanekzai, an economic analyst, said: “China is one of the world’s largest industrial nations. The recent visit of Islamic Emirate officials to China, their participation in exhibitions hosted by the Chinese government, and the announcement of zero tariffs for trade with Afghanistan are major signals of global trade momentum for Afghanistan.”

Following the fall of the Republic and the rise of the Islamic Emirate, China quickly emerged as Afghanistan’s largest source of direct foreign investment. It has since made significant investments in various sectors, particularly in the extraction of natural resources.