Muttaqi and Meredov discuss TAPI progress and regional cooperation in virtual meeting

KABUL (Khaama press): Kabul and Ashgabat held a virtual meeting to discuss advancing the TAPI pipeline and strengthening regional economic and infrastructure cooperation.

In a recent virtual conference, Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov held discussions focused on strengthening regional cooperation, particularly emphasizing the progress of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project. The dialogue reflected a mutual interest in advancing regional energy and trade integration.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, the two ministers reviewed the current state of bilateral relations, highlighting the importance of enhancing political and economic ties. The ministers also discussed elevating diplomatic engagement and accelerating the implementation of joint infrastructure projects.

Mr. Muttaqi described the current relationship between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan as stronger than ever, affirming the Kabul’s commitment to facilitating and securing regional projects. He reiterated that Afghanistan under current governance remains dedicated to playing a constructive role in regional energy and trade connectivity.

Foreign Minister Meredov expressed satisfaction over the reported progress of the TAPI project on Afghanistan soil. He outlined Turkmenistan’s strategic interest in expanding cooperation with Afghanistan, especially in sectors such as railway development, cross-border trade, and transit logistics. Meredov also pledged that Turkmenistan would soon ease visa issuance processes for Afghan traders to encourage economic exchange.

The two sides agreed to maintain regular consultations and technical meetings to accelerate implementation of the TAPI pipeline, expand rail links, enhance electricity transmission, and upgrade transportation infrastructure. They stressed the importance of sustained economic dialogue and practical cooperation.

The TAPI pipeline project, valued at over $10 billion, aims to transport natural gas from Turkmenistan’s Galkynysh field through Afghanistan into Pakistan and India. The project has faced numerous delays due to security concerns in Afghanistan, though recent Taliban assurances have revived optimism. According to Reuters and Al Jazeera, TAPI remains a critical component of Central and South Asian energy diplomacy.

If successful, the project could serve as a cornerstone for Afghanistan’s economic recovery, providing transit revenues, creating jobs, and strengthening regional interdependence. Continued engagement between Kabul and Ashgabat, supported by international stakeholders, is vital for realizing the project’s long-term potential.