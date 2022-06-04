Muttaqi at gathering recounts IE’s achievements

KABUL (TOLOnews): The acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi, said the Islamic Emirate’s relations with foreign countries are being extended.

Muttaqi made the remarks at a gathering held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in which several spokesmen of the government institutions participated.

“We have a balanced policy towards the whole world. Today, we don’t have problem with any neighboring country. Today, the Shirkhan port is opened, Hairatan, Torghondi and Islam Qala ports are opened. The Spin Boldak and Torkham ports are opened. We have good relations with all. Step by step Afghanistan will become an economic hub and this is a good policy,” Muttaqi said.

“Before us, the education centers were closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Now, in the male section, all of them are opened. Before, the government had control over 30 percent of the soil but now the schools are opened in 100 percent of the soil,” Muttaqi added.

He also cited the progress of the “Return of and Communications with Former Afghan Officials and Political Figures” and said that the former politicians and government officials can return to the country and that the Islamic Emirate will provide them with safety.

