Muttaqi in Oman for talks on expanding cooperation

KABUL (Pajhwok): Foreign Affairs Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday left for Oman for talks on ramping up bilateral cooperation in different fields.

Muttaqi was visiting Muscat in response to an invitation from his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, said a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a post on X, Zia Ahmad Takal wrote the acting foreign minister would discuss the promotion of political and economic relations and bilateral cooperation with Omani officials.

This is Muttaqi’s first visit to Oman, where the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan reopened its embassy in September last year.