Muttaqi: Islamic Emirate seeks positive relations with all countries

KABUL (TOLONews): Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting Foreign Minister, stated in an interview with the BBC that the Islamic Emirate’s relations with regional countries are expanding.

Muttaqi said that the interim Afghan government is seeking peace and stability in the region and desires positive relations with all countries, including the United States.

Regarding this, the acting Foreign Minister said: “The relations we have with regional countries—we want similar positive relations with other nations of the world, including Western countries and the US. We have not closed the door on anyone.”

In another part of the interview, this official from Afghanistan’s interim government emphasized that the Islamic Emirate seeks peace and stability in the region and that countries’ concerns about threats originating from Afghanistan are diminishing.

Muttaqi added: “There is not much concern anymore, and it’s decreasing day by day. Now, many are saying that Afghanistan will not face problems in the future. Everyone has come to the conclusion that there is no threat from Afghanistan.”

Additionally, the acting Foreign Minister mentioned in another part of his remarks that talks are ongoing with Pakistani officials to reopen crossings for Afghan exports and to resolve this challenge as soon as possible.