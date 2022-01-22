Muttaqi-led delegation leaves for Oslo

KABUL (Pajhwok): A government delegation is set leave for Oslo on Saturday for talks on different issues with Norwegian officials. Led by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, the delegates will also meet US and EU diplomats and some Afghan figures.

Inamullah Samangani, deputy government spokesman, said the delegation’s visit was taking place an invitation from the Norwegian government. The team, including several ministers, is expected to hold talks with Afghan politicians in Oslo during the three-day trip beginning from Jan 23.

Also, the Norwegian foreign ministry announced meetings were planned between the delegation and other Afghans, including women leaders, journalists and human rights defenders. “This is not a legitimisation or recognition of the Taliban,” Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt was quoted as saying. But one must talk to those who governed Afghanistan in practice, she stressed, saying the political situation must not lead to an even worse humanitarian catastrophe.

Huitfeldt added her country was particularly concerned with the education of girls and the participation of women in society. A Norwegian delegation travelled to Kabul this week for discussions on the grave humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.