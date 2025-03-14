Muttaqi meets Oman ministers, trade leaders

KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi has met his Oman’s counterpart, leaders of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment and the Minister of Auqaf and Religious Affairs during his trip to the country.

Muttaqi discussed economic issues, direct flights between the two countries and the problems of Afghans living in Oman with his interlocutors.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi met with the Minister of the Office of the Sultan of Oman, the leaders of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, and the Minister of Auqaf and Religious Affairs.

They discussed investment opportunities between Afghanistan and Oman, ways to expand trade, the launch of direct flights between the two countries, the issues of Afghan citizens in Oman and cultural exchanges.

He called on the Minister of the Sultan of Oman’s Office Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi to cooperate with the Afghan Embassy in reducing prison terms and releasing Afghan prisoners in the country, as well as resolving consular issues for Afghans residing there.

Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi promised to provide amnesty for the release of Afghan prisoners in the country on special occasions in the near future, and will also coordinate with the Afghan Embassy in providing consular services to Afghans residing in Oman.

In a meeting with the leaders of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Investment, it was also agreed to establish regular contacts between the Ministries of Commerce and the private sector of the two countries to discuss increasing trade, launching direct flights, and investment opportunities.

Muttaqi told the Minister of Auqaf and Religious Affairs of Oman that the experiences of mosques, hajj and Auqaf between the two countries should be shared.

He also urged Oman’s help in the construction of mosques in Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Auqf and Religious Affairs of Oman expressed its readiness to share experiences and cooperate with the Ministry of Guidance, Hajj and Auqaf of Afghanistan.