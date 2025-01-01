Muttaqi meets with UAE’s Deputy PM

KABUL (Ariana News): Afghanistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs for the UAE, in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday for talks on various issues including the Islamic Emirate’s aspirations for stability, development and prosperity in the country.

The two diplomats also discussed progress made in Afghanistan over the past three years.

In addition, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them to achieve the mutual interests of both countries, promoting prosperity and welfare for their peoples.

According to a statement issued by the UAE’s ministry of foreign affairs, Al Nahyan and Muttaqi also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common concern.

Additionally, they reviewed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in several sectors, particularly in economic and developmental fields, while supporting reconstruction and development efforts in Afghanistan.

The meeting was also attended by Ahmed Bin Ali Al Sayegh, the UAE’s Minister of State.

Muttaqi also met with India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Dubai where they discussed the need to strengthen bilateral ties.

Misri reaffirmed India’s long-standing friendship with the people of Afghanistan, and emphasized the strong people-to-people connections between the two nations.

Misri highlighted India’s commitment to addressing Afghanistan’s urgent developmental needs and extending humanitarian support.

The discussions also included an assessment of India’s ongoing humanitarian assistance programs in Afghanistan.