Muttaqi promotes Afghanistan as ‘economic connectivity hub’

KABUL (Agencies): The Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has said that the time has come for Afghanistan to be turned into a center of economic connectivity in the region.

Zakir Jalali, head of Asian Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs quoted Muttaqi as saying, at the 3rd China Xizang Trans-Himalaya Forum for International Cooperation on Thursday, that the current direction of international politics is towards regionalism.

Muttaqi said that the Himalayan region has great potential in this area and this forum is an effective means for these discussions.

“Taking advantage of Afghanistan’s security and stability, the time has come to turn Afghanistan into a center of economic connectivity in the region instead of a battlefield,” said Muttaqi.

According to Muttaqi, Afghanistan’s government is interested in working on the Wakhan Corridor with China to connect the two countries.

“The government of Afghanistan is interested in working on the Wakhan Corridor with the agreement and cooperation of China, and the Himalayan mountain range is not a sign of separation between us and China, but an example of connection and connecting Afghanistan and China face to face,” Jalali quoted Muttaqi as saying.

Muttaqi told the forum that Afghanistan has also been affected by climate change.

“As a result of climate change, many animals have disappeared and human life has been severely affected, and up to 21 million of our people, who constitute half of the population, are facing a shortage of safe drinking water,” said Muttaqi.

He says that due to long years of instability and the lack of a responsible government, Afghanistan’s percentage of forests has decreased from 3 to 1.5%.

Muttaqi said that Afghanistan is fully committed to fighting climate change and to benefit from its resources.

“The adverse effects of climate change are not limited to specific regions. Most of the poor and backward countries are affected by the bad consequences of this change. On this basis, it is necessary to jointly fight climate change,” Muttaqi said.

Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi left Kabul for China on Tuesday to participate in the third Trans-Himalaya Forum for International Cooperation.

Deputy Minister of Economy Abdul Latif Nazari and a number of other officials of the Islamic Emirate are accompanying Muttaqi.

In the meeting, the countries surrounding the Himalayas will discuss economic cooperation, regional connectivity and ecological changes.

The Islamic Emirate delegation will also have bilateral meetings with the Foreign Minister of China and representatives of other countries on the sidelines of the forum.