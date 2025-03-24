Muttaqi, Qatari diplomat talk US team’s Kabul visit

KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Foreign Minister Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi and Qatari Charge d’Affaires have discussed bilateral ties and recent developments involving the US.

Muttaqi met Murdif Al-Qashouti, the Qatari charge d’affaires, in Kabul on, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral ties, recent developments in interaction with the United States and other topics.

Muttaqi underlined the significance of recent developments with the US and extended gratitude to the government of Qatar for its assistance and collaboration.

The foreign minister portrayed Afghanistan’s relationship with Qatar as evolving and expressed optimism about greater cooperation between the two nations.

Al-Qashouti commended the progress in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan’s foreign relations and reaffirmed his country’s commitment to cooperating with Afghanistan.

Last week, following a US delegation’s visit to Kabul, MoFA announced the release of American citizen George Glezmann by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in a “humanitarian act”.

The ministry also expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar for their mediation for Glezmann’s release and “resolving the issue between the IEA and the US”.