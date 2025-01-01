Muttaqi set to visit China and Iran in coming days

KABUL (TOLONews): A senior official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting foreign minister, is scheduled to make regional visits ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and the Tehran Dialogue Forum.

Zakir Jalaly, director of the second political department of the Foreign Ministry, stated that Muttaqi has received official invitations from the People’s Republic of China and the Islamic Republic of Iran and is expected to travel to these two countries in the coming days.

Political analyst Mohammad Salim Paigir commented on the matter, saying: “The more representatives of the Islamic Emirate are invited to such forums, the better it is for both sides. It allows them to share their views directly with the Islamic Emirate. If they are absent, the discussions lose their significance.”

Some analysts view these trips as part of the Islamic Emirate’s broader efforts to gain recognition on regional and international levels. In their view, participation in diplomatic gatherings such as the Tehran Forum provides an opportunity for the interim Afghan government to demonstrate its willingness to engage with the world.

Another political analyst, Sayed Abdullah Sadiq, remarked: “Countries have their own interests, but the Islamic Emirate should act wisely to make the most of Afghanistan’s security, geography, and weak economy through the support of countries like China, Russia, and Iran.”

Ahmad Khan Andar, another political analyst, added: “The only path to political engagement and the recognition of the Islamic Emirate is through dialogue and participation in such forums — and fortunately, the Emirate’s officials have recently continued their travels.”

Despite some improvement in Afghanistan’s relations with regional and global players over the past four years, no country has yet officially recognized the interim government of Afghanistan.