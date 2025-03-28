Muttaqi spotlights Japan’s investment opportunities

KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Foreign Minister Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi has expressed optimism about the country’s growing international relations, saying that Afghanistan is eager to build dignified and constructive ties with the world.

Muttaqi’s remarks came during a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan, Kuromiya Takayoshi, on Thursday in Kabul.

Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), shared on his X handle that during the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral relations, Japan’s cooperation, and other international issues.

Muttaqi emphasized, “Our interactions with the region and the world are moving in a positive direction, and the Islamic Emirate, with its balanced, non-harmful, and economy-centered policy, is eager to foster dignified relations with all sides.”

He described the visit of the high-level delegation from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to Japan as a constructive step towards expanding bilateral relations between the two countries.

He stressed that such engagements should continue to pave the way for practical advancements in bilateral cooperation.

He added, “With the strengthening of overall security in Afghanistan, numerous investment opportunities have emerged, and Japan has the potential to invest in major projects.”

The Japanese Ambassador in Kabul also regarded the IEA delegation’s visit to Japan as a positive step and expressed hope that it would play a key role in strengthening relations between the two nations.

He commended the efforts to combat the cultivation and production of narcotics and assured that Japan would continue to support alternative crop cultivation initiatives.

Kuromiya Takayoshi also highlighted the working groups of the Doha Process and expressed hope that joint efforts between Afghanistan and the international community would lead to positive outcomes.