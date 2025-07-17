Muttaqi to visit Pakistan for high-level talks on relations, cooperation

KABUL (TOLONews): Reliable sources told TOLOnews that Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, is scheduled to visit Pakistan next month at the head of a high-ranking delegation.

According to obtained information, the Afghan delegation is expected to hold discussions with Pakistani officials regarding the expansion of political and economic cooperation, reduction of tensions, facilitation of trade and transit processes, as well as addressing the situation of Afghan refugees.

Najib Rahman Shamal, a political analyst, said: “Based on the invitation of this country, Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Acting Foreign Minister, might pay an official visit to Pakistan next month. We hope that during this trip, the challenges and problems existing between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be resolved politically and diplomatically.”

Political experts believe that Islamabad also seeks to utilize Afghanistan’s geographic and political position to enhance its role in strengthening regional security and reducing international pressure.

Gul Mohammaddin Muhammadi, a political analyst, said: “Distrust between Afghanistan and Pakistan must be eliminated, as it affects engagement and the process of Afghanistan’s recognition. Also, Pakistan and regional countries should be encouraged to recognize Afghanistan.”

Hiwad Zazai, a political analyst, stated: “We have asked Pakistan to improve deteriorated relations and to transfer its foreign policy from security institutions to the civilian government, so that better relations can be established with neighboring countries.”

This comes after Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, had earlier described relations between the two countries over the past three years as “cold” during a meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s capital. He also emphasized that Pakistan has taken serious steps towards improving bilateral relations.