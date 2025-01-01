Muttaqi to visit Qatar for high-level talks on bilateral engagement

KABUL (TOLONews): Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting foreign minister of Afghanistan, is scheduled to visit Qatar within the next two weeks, leading a high-level delegation.

Suhail Shaheen, the Islamic Emirate’s ambassador in Doha, said that during the visit, Muttaqi will hold discussions with Qatari officials on ways to expand bilateral engagement between the two countries.

He added: “In this visit, Mr. Muttaqi will engage with Qatari authorities on all relevant matters and explore avenues to further develop mutual relations.”

Qatar is one of the countries where the Islamic Emirate maintains an active embassy, and the interim Afghan government has managed to establish strong ties with Doha.

A number of political analysts said Qatar’s role in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan is significant.

Abdul Sadeq Hamidzoy, a political expert, stated: “Qatar is among the few countries that has positioned itself as a neutral mediator. Many issues have been resolved through Qatari mediation, particularly by the United States. Thus, Qatar holds a special place in international diplomacy.”

Ahmad Khan Andar, another political analyst, commented: “The acting foreign minister’s visit to Qatar could strengthen Afghanistan’s political, economic, and diplomatic ties with Doha. Additionally, Qatar can act as a credible mediator between the Islamic Emirate and the international community to facilitate political engagement.”

Qatar has played a central role as the host of peace negotiations between the Islamic Emirate and the former Afghan government, as well as talks between the Islamic Emirate and the United States and other Western countries. These negotiations, held in Doha, led to the 2020 peace agreement between the Islamic Emirate and the US.