Muttaqi underlines Afghanistan’s efforts for stable region

KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has renewed Afghanistan’s firmed committed not to allow any group or individual to use its territory against any regional state or beyond.

Addressing a joint meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, he said: “This commitment is not only in words, rather we are practically engaged in serious security and stabilization efforts inside Afghanistan, and have discernible achievements to show.” Muttaqi said nearly two years since the establishment of the current government, no significant security incident has transpired where its roots take source from Afghanistan.

“We encapsulate Afghanistan’s interests in the framework of regional security, stability and economic connectivity, and this precise discourse can best guarantee the interests of our entire region,” he believed. He asked regional countries must to remain vigilant about not allowing their policy towards Afghanistan to fall prey to the negative propaganda and machinations of opposing powers. Rather, Afghanistan must be viewed from the lens of regional security, stability and economic connectivity, and through close observation of ground realities and positive engagement with its authorities.

Muttaqi said that positive and resolute political, security and economic regional cooperation can prove beneficial in securing both the interests of Afghanistan and the region. The acting foreign minister added Instability in Afghanistan is not in the interest of anyone as it could become a source for regional instability, narcotics boom, arms proliferation, illegal migration and other

challenges.