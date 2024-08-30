Muttaqi urges Islamic countries to help release Afghan assets

KABUL (Ariana News): Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi has called on Islamic countries to help release the assets of Afghanistan’s central bank and lift the travel ban on the leaders of the Islamic Emirate.

Speaking at the 50th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Cameroon, Muttaqi said that the freezing of the funds had slowed economic growth and reduced regional trade.

“We hope that wartime behavior will not be carried over to peacetime,” he said. “Is it reasonable for a host country to have to get permission from the United Nations to invite a country’s foreign minister? Doesn’t this kind of coercive behavior call into question the fairness of the prevailing international order?”

He also called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states to enter into economic and trade partnership with Afghanistan within the framework of legitimate common interests.

Muttaqi stressed that Afghanistan, with its strategic location, abundant natural resources, cheap and hardworking human resources and security, offers a unique opportunity for regional connectivity and investment.

The acting foreign minister stressed that Afghanistan’s territory will not be used against any country and this has been proven in the past three years. He called on countries to enter into positive engagement with the Islamic Emirate.

In his speech, Muttaqi also called for an immediate, just and permanent solution to the issue of Palestine.

“If we, the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, do not resolve this issue, neither God nor the people will forgive us,” he warned.