Muttaqi urges neighbors to put aside ‘small issues’ and cooperate

KABUL (Ariana News): Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday called on Afghanistan’s neighbors to put aside “small issues” and cooperate for the welfare of the people.

Muttaqi made the remarks while hosting a reception for envoys of the foreign governments and representatives of regional and international organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul.

In his speech, he presented information about the inauguration of TAPI, TAP, fiber optics and railway projects.

Muttaqi pointed out that the inauguration of the TAPI project in Afghanistan, in fact, indicates the transition from war to development and cooperation.

He expressed hope that this project will be completed and that the people of Pakistan and India will also benefit from it.

Muttaqi also called on countries to work for mutual benefit, instead of negative rivalry and look at issues only from a security point of view.

He expressed hope that with the commencement of large economic projects, a major economic transformation will take place in the region.

Muttaqi said that the expansion of relations between the Islamic Emirate and the countries of the region shows that the Afghan government has both the will and the capacity to expand political relations.

“It is important to have mutual respect and respect each other’s legitimate interests,” he noted.