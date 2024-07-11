Muttaqi, Utumbayeva discuss post-Doha meeting developments

KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi during a meeting with the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva expressed hope for the removal of financial and banking sanctions and alternative for drug cultivation, a statement has said.

In a statement the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said that both dignitaries have discussed the third Doha meeting and necessary steps needed to the taken post Doha meeting.

That statement added that the acting FM Amir Khan Muttaqi hoped that financial and banking sanctions would be lifted and progress would be made regarding the alternative compensations to poppy cultivation.

Otunbayeva assured continued meetings with acting government officials about the matters discussed in the third Doha meeting.

She said that a meeting of diplomatic representatives in Kabul be convened to discuss the third Doha meeting.