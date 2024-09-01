Muttaqi: we will soon witness a transformation in diplomacy

KABUL (TOLONews): Amir Khan Mutaqi, the acting Foreign Minister, who traveled to Türkiye after the conclusion of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Cameroon, said that the Islamic Emirate will soon witness a positive transformation in its diplomatic relations.

The acting Foreign Minister, in a meeting with the diplomats of the Islamic Emirate’s Consulate in Istanbul, also mentioned that the interim government has recently achieved notable successes in diplomatic relations.

Muttaqi said: “Recently, as you have seen, we have achieved significant gains in the diplomatic arena. The United Arab Emirates accepted our ambassador, Uzbekistan accepted our ambassador, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan accepted our chargé d’affaires, and there are other countries where, God willing, we will witness a transformation in the near future.”

The acting foreign minister added that the activities of some Afghan diplomatic missions in European countries have lost their credibility due to their lack of engagement with the center (Kabul).

During the meeting with the diplomats, this acting minister further stated that the interim government has control over all parts of the country, and combating terrorism, along with banning the cultivation of poppies and narcotics, are considered significant achievements of the Islamic Emirate. He also called on the employees of the Islamic Emirate’s consulate in Istanbul to pay attention to and provide services to Afghans.

Amir Khan Muttaqi further added: “All of our compatriots living in Türkiye, whether due to migration, exile, or trade, have this consulate and embassy as their joint house. When someone goes to their own home and is not respected in their own home, it is natural that they will be hurt.”

“The foreign diplomatic relations of the Afghan government are continuously expanding, and with each passing day, they gain new strength and breadth; Mr. Mutaqi’s trip to Türkiye is one of these diplomatic achievements,” Fazl Rahman Orya, a political affairs expert, told TOLOnews.

Earlier, the acting foreign minister, in the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Yaoundé, the capital of Cameroon, had called on Islamic countries to work towards lifting sanctions on the Islamic Emirate and strengthening their relations with it.