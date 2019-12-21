Pic20-011 MUZAFFARABAD: Dec20 People crossing a temporary bridge at Hatya Bala area, needs the attention of concern authorities to construct proper bridge for the people. ONLINE PHOTO by Shabbir Anjum

MUZAFFARABAD: People crossing a temporary bridge at Hatya Bala area, needs the attention of concern authorities to construct proper bridge for the people.

The Frontier Post / December 21, 2019
Posted in