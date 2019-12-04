Muzaffargarh: CTD arrests two alleged terrorists in a raid

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested two alleged terrorists during a raid in Muzaffargarh, on Wednesday.

CTD spokesperson told media that the alleged terrorists were arrested in the limits of Police Station Civil Lines by the CTD team of Dera Ghazi Khan.

Three hand grenade, arms and cash were also recovered from the custody of the arrested.

Earlier, on Nov 20, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had arrested two suspected terrorists of a banned organization from Dera Ghazi Khan.