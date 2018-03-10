Muzamil wins CJCSC Tennis Championship

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Muzammil Murtaza won the 1st Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Tennis Championship at Pakistan Tennis Federation complex, Islamabad.

Men’s singles final was played between Muzammil Murtaza and Muhammad Abid. General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee was the chief guest of the final. Air Marshal Farooq Habib, Vice Chief of Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was also present at the occasion Muzammil dominated his opponent from the first game and won five straight games in the first set.

Abid came back strong by winning the next five games, leveling the set. Murtaza won the set 7/5 by clinching the next two games. Muzammil firmed his grip on the match by winning the first three games in the second set.

He consolidated his lead in the fifth game with lightning serves making it 4/1. Abid kept his nerves and won the next two games with superb forehand volleys. Muzammil won the next two games to earn the coveted Championship trophy with game score 6/3.

Chief Guest awarded trophies among the winners of different categories. A total of 150 players participated in different age categories including Junior Singles Under-10, Under-14 & Under-18. Men’s Doubles, Veterans’ Doubles, Ladies Singles and Men’s Singles. In the boys Under-10 category Hamza Roman beat Jamal Shah by 4/2, 4/5 and 4/1.

In Under-14 Hamza Roman beat Hassan Ali by 4/2, 4/5 and 4/1. Under-18 Muhammad Shoaib beat Huzaifa Abdul Rehman by 4/6, 6/2 and 2/1 (Retired). In Ladies Singles Maheen Aftab beat Sara Mansoor by 6/3 and 6/4. In the Veterans Doubles category Hameed Ul Haq and Mushaf Zia beat Irfan Ullah and Mehmood Khan by 7/5 and 6/4.

In Men’s Doubles Muhammad Abid and Shahzad Khan beat Muzamil Murtaza and Mudassar Murtaza by 6/1, 1/6 and 10/4. The Championship, organized by Pakistan Air Force Sports Control Committee, carried Rs. 600,000/- prize money, making it the highest paying Championship on the national level.

