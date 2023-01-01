MWC Shanghai-2023: Huawei takes center stage unveiling ‘GUIDE to Intelligent World’

F.P. Report

SHANGHAI: Huawei, the global technology leader, here on Wednesday made a spectacular appearance at this year’s three-day Mobile World Congress (MWC), captivating the participants with an array of activities centered on their theme of ‘GUIDE to the Intelligent World”.

Drawing in visitors from around the world, Huawei’s experiential tour offers a captivating journey through multiple cities, showcasing the company’s groundbreaking technology and business initiatives. Attendees have the unique opportunity to witness firsthand the transformative power of Huawei’s innovations as they explore various cities and immerse themselves in the company’s vision for the future.

Highlighting Huawei’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of technological advancement, the company’s product launch has stolen the spotlight at MWC Shanghai 2023.

Huawei has unveiled its newest innovative products and solutions, designed to revolutionize industries and enable the full potential of 5GigaGreen, 5G intelligent core networks, Intelligent OptiX Networks, private line + X products, and other intelligent digital transformation solutions.

These cutting-edge offerings demonstrate Huawei’s dedication to delivering state-of-the-art technology to meet the evolving needs of industries worldwide.

With 5GigaGreen, Huawei introduces an environmentally conscious solution that harnesses the power of 5G to drive sustainable practices across industries. By integrating green technology and connectivity, Huawei aims to create a more sustainable and eco-friendly future.

The 5G intelligent core networks by Huawei mark a significant leap forward in connectivity and network management. The intelligent core networks empower businesses with enhanced speed, reliability, and intelligence, enabling them to seamlessly adapt to the demands of the digital age.

In the realm of Intelligent OptiX Networks, Huawei showcases its expertise in optical network solutions. Leveraging advanced technologies, Huawei’s Intelligent OptiX Networks enable ultra-high-speed connections and pave the way for the development of smart cities and industries.

Huawei’s private line + X products demonstrate the company’s commitment to delivering tailored solutions to meet individual business requirements. By integrating private line services with other intelligent technologies, Huawei empowers enterprises to unlock new levels of productivity and efficiency.

The diverse range of intelligent digital transformation solutions presented by Huawei at MWC Shanghai 2023 cements the company’s position as a driving force behind the global technological revolution. These solutions span multiple industries, empowering businesses to thrive in the increasingly interconnected and digitally-driven world.

As Huawei’s presence at MWC Shanghai 2023 continues to captivate audiences, the company reaffirms its commitment to leading the way in innovation, connectivity, and digital transformation. With their “GUIDE to the Intelligent World” theme, Huawei paves the way for a future where technology revolutionizes industries, transforms lives, and creates a truly intelligent world for all.

In her keynote address titled “Embracing 5G Transformations” Sabrina Meng, Rotating Chairwoman and CFO of Huawei, emphasized the profound integration of the future intelligent world’s digital infrastructure into every aspect of our lives, industries, and society.

According to Meng, the integration would not be solely based on advancements in individual technologies but rather on the convergence of multiple elements within incredibly massive and complex systems. She highlighted the need for systems-level thinking and design to achieve the vision.

Meng drew an analogy to a game of chess, stating that while observers can see the big picture, players focus on the intricate details. Similarly, she emphasized the critical importance of systematic capabilities to integrate technology and transform management for the future success of 5G.

Addressing the integration of different technologies, Meng discussed the potential for greater synergy across cloud computing, networks, edge computing, and devices through systematic design and innovation across various domains. She also highlighted the significance of optimization across software, hardware, chips, and algorithms in overcoming the challenges associated with developing complex solutions for diverse industrial scenarios.

She stressed the need for management transformation in parallel with technological advancements. “By adopting forward-thinking management practices, organizations can effectively harness the potential of 5G technology and ensure its successful implementation across industries.”

Sabrina Meng’s keynote provided valuable insights into Huawei’s perspective on embracing 5G transformations, emphasizing the importance of holistic thinking, systematic capabilities, and management innovation in shaping the future intelligent world.

Digital and intelligent transformation encompasses more than just technology itself; it involves a fundamental shift in management approach.

Embracing digitalization requires redefining the relationships between people, events, things, and theory, and adopting an open and forward-looking management style to effectively tackle future challenges.

Currently, there are over 1.2 billion 5G users worldwide, and operators who swiftly embraced 5G development are already reaping the initial benefits. This is due to the escalating network demands driven by new applications across various markets. In the consumer market, services such as New Calling, cloud phones, and glasses-free 3D necessitate faster data rates and lower latency.

In the industrial sector, the RedCap ecosystem has matured, the passive IoT market is expanding, and the Internet of Vehicles (IoV) requires higher uplink speeds.

These all-encompassing applications are expected to result in approximately 100 billion connections, thereby ushering in a second wave of benefits and driving industry upgrades.

Commercial 5G services entered the market four years ago and have been implemented in more than 17,000 private-network projects worldwide. The revenue generated from 5G private networks and the number of industrial connections has both tripled.

Moreover, operators have utilized the CNY10 billion earned from 5GtoB private networks to fuel a CNY100 billion increase in revenue from cloud services, data storage, and platform services.

While many 5GtoB services were initially piloted in China, they have now expanded to other regions worldwide, including Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

These services enable industry customers to reduce costs, enhance efficiency, and facilitate intelligent digital transformation in sectors such as manufacturing, ports, mines, oil fields, and healthcare.

The communications industry is rapidly approaching the advent of 5.5G technologies, which are expected to improve network capabilities 10-fold and create 100 times more business opportunities for operators.

At this year’s MWC Shanghai, Huawei is showcasing four of the major features of 5.5G including 10 Gbit/s downlink, 1 Gbit/s uplink, 100 billion connections, and native AI. It is also exploring the five connectivity areas expected to go mainstream with 5.5G – connectivity for people, for things, for vehicles, for industries, and for homes.

Huawei has already started helping a number of operators around the world begin commercial verification of 5.5G. The 5.5G industry will continue growing quickly as the first release of 5.5G standards is expected to be frozen in the first half of 2024 and related technologies have already been extensively verified. (APP)