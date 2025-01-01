MWL chief begins French visit with tour of ‘Gaza in Distress’ exhibition

RIYADH: Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa has commenced his official visit to France with a series of high-profile engagements in Paris, focusing on interfaith dialogue and contemporary Islamic issues.

At the invitation of leading global think tanks, Al-Issa, who also serves as the chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars, participated in a seminar hosted by the French Institute for International Relations, where he addressed commonly misunderstood religious terminology and contemporary challenges facing Muslim communities worldwide.

The event drew attendance from the institute’s secretary-general alongside prominent researchers and thought leaders.

Al-Issa also engaged with representatives from research centers, politicians, and opinion leaders during a roundtable discussion at the headquarters of French daily L’Opinion.

The wide-ranging conversation covered the league’s positions on current affairs, clarifications of religious perspectives, frequently misunderstood intellectual concepts, and ethical considerations regarding artificial intelligence.

Al-Issa also toured the “Gaza in Distress” exhibition at the Arab World Institute. The museum documents Gaza’s rich cultural heritage through photographs and footage of UNESCO-listed historical landmarks — including mosques, churches, and archaeological sites — that have been destroyed in recent conflicts.

Following the museum tour, Al-Issa participated in an extensive discussion with Jack Lang, president of the Arab World Institute, exploring the organization’s efforts to build cultural bridges and counter harmful narratives, slogans and practices of civilizational clash — objectives that align with the Muslim World League’s own mission to promote Islam’s message of peace.

During the discussions, Al-Issa highlighted the league’s “Building Bridges of Understanding and Cooperation Between East and West” initiative launched at UN headquarters in New York, emphasizing that meaningful cross-cultural engagement has been a hallmark of Islamic civilization throughout history.

