MWM chief Raja Nasir Abbas announces end to sit-ins

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) chairman Raja Nasir Abbas declared an end to the sit-ins, urging participants to return home peacefully.

He conveyed a message to workers, expressing hope that all participants would leave in an orderly manner. He stated that protestors in Kurram would disperse once the convoy reached there.

Abbas said: “The sit-ins have been initiated to raise voices for the oppressed.”

Abbas mentioned that protests and sit-ins were organised across the country and internationally, including in Kashmir, Muzaffarabad, Europe, Australia, and the United States.

He blamed the provincial government for using force against peaceful sit-ins in Karachi.

Abbas vowed that the “blood of innocent victims” would not go in vain and announced plans to seek justice through courts. He also extended condolences to the families of the martyrs.

The MWM chief accused authorities of celebrating New Year’s night in Karachi over the blood of innocents.

He called on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to investigate the killings of innocent people.

Abbas reiterated the party’s commitment to pursuing legal action and filing cases against those responsible.

He added that both parties had signed the agreement, and its implementation now rested with the government.