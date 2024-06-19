MWM protests: Police swing into action to end sit-in at Karachi’s Abbas Town

F.P. Report

KARACHI : As per details, the police launched action against the MWM protesters to unblock the road in Abbas Town.

Meanwhile, protesters have blocked major areas including MA Jinnah Road at Numaish Chowrangi, Kamran Chowrangi, Johar Mor, and Five Star Chowrangi.

Demonstrations are also underway at University Road, Shamsuddin Azimi Road, Incholi, Nazimabad No. 1 and 2, and Ayesha Manzil Chowrangi.

Several roads around the protest sites remain closed, with traffic flow restricted to one track in some areas. Traffic is being diverted to alternative routes, though congestion has been reported on these as well.

Karachi police have advised citizens to exercise patience and avoid traveling to protest-affected areas and opt for alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

The police have also advised Karachiites to contact the traffic helpline at 1915 for any assistance during MWM protests.

The public is requested to cooperate and follow traffic updates to minimize disruptions.

Earlier, Karachi Additional Inspector General (AIG), Javed Alam Odho claimed to end the protests but only to be retracted a few minutes later by a spokesperson.

Javed Alam Odho stated that the ongoing protest would be cleared before Maghrib. He warned that those refusing to disperse would be removed per the law.

Minutes later in a clarification, the spokesperson for Karachi Police stated that the Karachi Police Chief did not issue any direct orders to end the protests.

The spokesperson explained that linking the police chief’s statement to the termination of the protests was a misunderstanding.