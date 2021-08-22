My own museum

Kirill Sarkhanyants

Michael Whateley was considered the model officer of the Armored Reconnaissance Regiment of the Palace Cavalry for most of his life, one of the elite units of the British army. Until it turned out that he was able to make a fortune on illegal operations with museum military equipment.

In 2007, BBC Radio 4 reporters visited Major Watley to admire his private collection of military equipment and weapons. There was so much in it: a howitzer, an infantry fighting vehicle, an anti-aircraft gun … But most of all the major praised the tanks. They should be viewed as manifestations of beauty, he advised.

At that time, no one knew that everything that is represented in the Whateley congregation is the fruit of many years of scam.

Only in 2011, the British customs service was embarrassed by the German Leopard Bergepanzer battle tank and the British armored car of the 1950s Saladin, which arrived at the port of Marchwood, near Southampton. A banal check launched a full-scale investigation. As a result, it turned out that the officer received for ten years old military equipment for free, kept it at public expense, and then sold it to private collectors for tens of thousands of pounds.

Michael Watley was in the army at the age of 15 and served more than 40 years. He was always in good standing, his colleagues had a high opinion of him. But at the end of his military career, the major decided to earn extra money, and on what was closest to him – on military equipment.

He was not supposed to trade in modern weapons, it would hardly have been possible to do it secretly. Therefore, he decided to focus on old technology, mainly from the Cold War.

The officer learned that museums often receive their exhibits free of charge from other collections or from government agencies. And he began to send letters to governments and museums in Europe. Obviously, no one would give military exhibits to a British officer for no reason. That is why Watley introduced himself in letters to an employee of the Museum of the Palace Cavalry.

The only evidence was the use of the official letterhead of the museum. But they fell for this fraud.

As the investigation found out, the first deliveries of equipment were dated 2001. But you can’t put a tank in the courtyard of the house – it needs a special place of a large area. And Watley found one — an army warehouse in Ludgershall, Wiltshire. 130 km from the Museum of the Palace Cavalry.

And here the major also showed miracles of quick wits. He contacted the Ministry of Defense and asked to lease this warehouse, but not to him personally, but to his regiment. And despite the fact that he did not have the authority to act on behalf of the regiment, no one checked it.

For ten years, the major played the scam, having received as a result 23 units of military equipment and an unaccounted number of weapons.

Over the years, he had a Leopard 1A1 tank, a Gepard anti-aircraft gun, an M108 self-propelled howitzer, a Saladin armored car, a Bombardier motorcycle, T-72 tanks and other vehicles.

He sold most of this list to other private collectors. The price tags reached £ 100 thousand. At the same time, sometimes he still acted as an intermediary in transactions for the sale of historical military equipment, from which he received considerable profit.

Finally, sometimes he agreed not to sell his equipment, but to change it for another. But as it turned out in the course of the investigation, more than once Mr. Whateley deceived the other side of such transactions. When he received the technique himself, he did not send anything in return.

In 2014, the major, who came under suspicion, was forced to leave the army. On 13 August 2021, the Royal Court of Salisbury finally delivered its verdict in one of the most scandalous cases in the history of the British army.

The retiree was found guilty on three counts of misconduct in the civil service.

The judge called Whateley’s behavior “shame” and said that he should leave the courtroom with his head bowed with shame. But the sentence turned out to be surprisingly mild – two years of probation with compensation for the costs of the investigation in the amount of £ 1,500 plus 150 hours of community service.

All that was acquired by fraudulent means, the 65-year-old veteran will now have to return to its rightful owners.