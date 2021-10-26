Myanmar denies boycott of ASEAN summit

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): The absence of Myanmar at the summits of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) does not mean “protest” or “boycott” of the organization and is due to the fact that a representative of the country who does not represent the government was invited to participate, acc-ording to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar.

ASEAN is a regional intergovernmental organization, which includes 10 countries: Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, La-os, Malaysia, Myanmar, Si-ngapore, Thailand, Philip-pines.

“Myanmar’s absence fr-om ASEAN summits… do-es not mean an anti-AS-EAN demonstration or boycott,” the ministry said in a Facebook post.

It is emphasized that the absence of a representative from Myanmar is due to the fact that the country was denied participation at such a level as “the level of the head of state or head of go-vernment.” Brunei, the current chairman of ASEAN, has invited the country’s “n-on-political representative” to attend, the statement s-aid. The military came to power in Myanmar on February 1, 2021, using the constitutional mechanism to impose a state of emergency and arresting the country’s civilian leaders.

Also on the day of the transfer of power, the military did not allow the opening of the first session of the new parliament, elected in the general elections in November 2020, which, according to the military, were rigged in favor of the NLD.

During the first four months after the military came to power, more than a thousand civilians were killed in clashes with police and military personnel, and more than 9 thousand people were arrested during mass protests against the military authorities.

In the past five months, Myanmar’s anti-governm-ent movement has shifted to militant tactics against t-he military government, cr-eating local “self-defense” groups that detonate improvised explosive devices and attack individual members of the military and military units, as well as have carried out dozens of assassinations of civilian administrators appointed by the military and members of their families.