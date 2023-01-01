Myanmar exports nearly 1.7 million tons of corn in 9 months

F.P. Report

YANGON: Myanmar exported nearly 1.7 million tons of corn in nine months between September last year and May this year, the Myanmar Pluses, Beans, Maize, and Sesame Seeds Merchants Association (MPBMSMA) said on Saturday.

The country’s 2022 corn season started in September last year. During the nine months, Myanmar shipped over 1 million tons of corn by sea, while it exported nearly 600,000 tons to Thailand and about 50,000 tons to China via land borders.

The Southeast Asian country has set a target to export over 2 million tons of corn in the 2023-24 fiscal year, according to the Myanmar Corn Industrial Association. Myanmar exports corn to several countries, including Thailand, Vietnam, China, the Philippines and Malaysia.

In Myanmar, over 2 million acres of land were used to cultivate corn. Every year, the country produces 3.2 million tons of corn. Around 70 percent of corn is cultivated during the rainy season, while the remaining 30 percent is grown in the winter season. (APP)