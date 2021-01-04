Myanmar Independence Day

F.P. Report

Washington: In a press statement issued by Secretary of the State, Micheal R. Pompeo, he sent best wishes to the people of Myanmar on their independence day on behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people.

He said that, “The United States is committed to partnering with the people of Myanmar in support of the country’s democratic transition, national reconciliation, and economic transformation.”

He further encouraged that, “We will continue to work with your government, civil society, and youth to help achieve greater peace, prosperity, and freedoms in Myanmar. May all the people of Myanmar enjoy a healthy and happy new year.”