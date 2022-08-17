Myanmar political crisis

According to western media, the UN’s new special Envoy for Myanmar, Noeleen Heyzer began her first trip to the country on Tuesday. According to details, UN Special Envoy will consult actors from across the political spectrum ranging from civil society, the Country’s political leadership including opposition leader Suu Kyi and important figures from the ruling military junta to help address the deteriorating situation and to end the violence in the Southeast Asian nation.

Myanmar hit political unrest and violent chaos since the military junta overthrew the elected government of Nobel literate Aung San Suu Kyi in early 2021. The Military Generals ousted the elected government over allegations of poll rigging and corruption and put the Country’s Prime Minister behind the bars. The countrywide protests erupted against the military which had been continuing over the past one and a half years. The global community swiftly reacted against the Myanmar military Junta, while the United Nations, the US, and the European Union imposed sanctions against Burmese General Min Aung Hlaing and his advisors but these measures did not affect the dictatoral regime so far.

Presently, the UN and Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) are working together to revive peace and pause the military’s highhandedness and crimes against humanity in Burma. The military has killed over 2100 political activists and arrested another 15000 civilians since it removed the Democratic government. Aung San Suu Kyi was trailed on 18 offenses and had been awarded 17 years imprisonment at different accounts.

Recently, the Burmese military executed our political activists which drew the global condemnation of Military rulers and renewed the need for a political solution to the problem.

The global community has stepped up its efforts to halt the military’s anti-public and anti-democracy agenda through the initiation of dialogue between opponents, but Generals are not ready to spear elected leaders due to fear of reprisal. In fact, Generals have no tact in governance, but the malfunctioning of politicians encourages them to rule their countrymen. If Suu Kyi would have censured the General over the Rohingya crisis, she would have not seen this day in her life.