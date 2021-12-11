Myanmar’s Military Junta and public

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has strongly censured the Myanmar Military Junta over the killing of innocent civilians and gross human rights abuses in the country during the ten months long military takeover of the country. According to OHCHR, Myanmar’s security forces have killed and burned to death 11 people including five minors during the last week and rammed vehicles into protesters exercising their fundamental right to peaceful assembly. According to world body, serious violations of the rights to life, liberty and security of person, the prohibition against torture, the right to a fair trial, and freedom of expression are being reported regularly. According to reports, Myanmar army is habitual of taking revenge from local villagers of the attacks conducted against the Military by the local militia groups and several such incidents had happened in different localities in Sagaing Region in the last few months.??Recently, Security Forces rammed a vehicle into unarmed protesters and then fired on them with live ammunition, leaving several casualties in Kyimyindaing Township, Yangon.?

Myanmar’s military re-conquered its own country through a successful military coup against the nation’s elected government during February 2021 and documented its second victory against the people of Myanmar. Earlier Myanmar’s military Generals had ruled the country for almost four decades and also decorated medals of bravery for brutal killing of thousands of innocent Rohingya Muslims during recent years. According to reports, more than 1,300 individuals have lost their lives and another 10,600 had been detained besides ruining hundreds of residential and religious buildings since the Military takeover of the country in February this year. International Community including the UN, the US and Europe had imposed sanctions against Burmese Dictator General Min Aung Hlaing and other important figures of military regime to compel the military to restore democracy, pause human rights abuses and return to the barracks, however, Min and his colleagues who have tasted the enjoyment of sole authority did not give up this free of cost wine and forcefully occupying all powers despite of countrywide protest of the public.