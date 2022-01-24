N. Ireland protocol and UK-EU ties

F.P. Report

LONDON: Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and European Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefcovic held talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol and UK-EU relations.

“The meeting took place in a constructive atmosphere with the aim to advance the talks. They agreed that officials would meet again this week, with the Principals taking stock at political level next week. The also agreed that the EU-UK Joint Committee would meet in the course of February.”

“They reaffirmed their shared desire for a positive EU-UK relationship underpinned by our shared belief in freedom and democracy and cooperation on common global challenges.”