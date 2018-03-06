N-League has started pre-poll rigging: Shujat

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain has said that N-League has planned worst pre-poll rigging through bureaucracy, they have started it by getting done delimitation of their choice.

In a statement issued here today (Tuesday), he has said that 30 percent impact of delimitation takes place prior to the elections, if delimitation are to be got done by their own servants then they win the elections by sitting in home.

Ch Shujat Hussain further said that we had stated in the beginning that electoral reforms are inevitable prior to holding of elections otherwise under the old system only the rigger will win.

He said according to the Constitution, new delimitation can be done only after official result of population census has come whereas they have done delimitation on unofficial results, constitutes should be on the basis of population and not on the basis of votes.

