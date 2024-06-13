NA 127 results: Appellate Tribunal seeks record from ECP, Form 45, affidavit from Ata Tarar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission’s Appellate Tribunal has sought a record of Form 45 along with an affidavit from PML-N MNA Ata Tarar who had obtained victory against PTI-supported candidate Zahir Abbas Khokhar during general elections from NA127.

The Election Appellate Tribunal comprising Justice Anwar Hussain heard the petition of the runner-up candidate Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar.

PTI-backed candidate Malik Zaheer Khokhar had challenged Ata Tarar’s victory in the NA127 constituency in Lahore.

Zaheer Khokhar told the tribunal that according to Form 45, he got more votes but according to Form 47, Attaullah Tarar was declared successful. He requested the tribunal to cancel the notification of Ata Tarar’s victory. The tribunal directed the Election Commission of Pakistan to submit the complete record of the votes of the constituency by July 22, 2024.