NA approves historic Fata Reforms Bill

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly approved the historic and a much-awaited FATA reforms amendment bill with majority on Thursday.

Federal Law Minister, Mahmood Bashir Virk presented the 31 amendment bill in the assembly after a parliamentary committee agreed on the draft of the bill despite resistance from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party.

FATA Reforms Bill was approved after 229 members of the assembly voted in favor while 11 others voted against it.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi congratulated the assembly for supporting the bill and showed unity for the development of the country.

He termed that it is the historic step taken by PML-N government as it was promise to give the respect and rights to the people of tribal areas as par the citizens of other part of the country.

During the historic session, MQM Chief Dr Farooq Sattar said that his party is supporting the reforms in Fata belt for the sake of political unity and in the better interest of the country.

According to the amendments, the bill seeks an amendment to Article 1 of the Constitution, which describes Pakistan’s territory and mentions Fata as a separate entity along with other four provinces and Fata reforms bill also seeks to amend Articles 51 and 106, which specify the number of seats allocated to each of the provinces.

The strength of the Senate will reduce from 104 to 96 members as Fata will no longer have separate representation, while the seats of National Assembly will reduce from 342 to 336.

The KP assembly will now have 145 seats, including 115 general, 26 reserved for women and four for minorities. Fata will have 21 seats in the KP Assembly, including 16 general, four for women and one reserved for non-Muslims.

The parliamentary session observed a higher attendance of the lawmakers as members of opposition parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), took part in the major decision passionately.

\PTI chief Imran Khan, who has been forcefully supporting the Fata merger, also reached the NA after nearly two years to take part in the historic session of the national assembly.

However, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party members boycotted the session.

