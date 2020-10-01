NA body directs WAPDA to finalize pre-feasibility report of Sindh Barrage

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Natio-nal Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources Thursday directed WAPDA and Sindh government to sit together and finalize the pre-feasibility report of Sindh Barrage.

The committee, which met with Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur in the chair, was informed that the Sindh Berrage is proposed to be constructed downstream of the Kotri Barrage.

The project was approved by the Prime Minister in May,2019. However, the experts of Irrigation Department of Sindh have some reservations on the project.

The standing committee directed the engineers of WAPDA and the engineers of the Sindh Irrigation Department to sit together and come up with a mutually agreed upon pre-feasibility report of the project.

The committee also directed that the candidates of Gilgit-Baltistan be given preference for appointment against the vacancies of Diamer Bhasha Dam.

The committee was briefed that no money was spent on the advertisement of Diamer Bhasha and Mehmand Dams. Moreover, the committee was informed that an amount of more than Rs 12.63 billion was collected for Diamar Bhasha and Mehmand Dams out of which about more than Rs 46 million are saved in the bank account whereas rest of the money has been invested in treasury bills of three month duration. The profit, expected to be received on the bills, will also be deposited in the bank account.

The standing committee asked about the detail of investment in the treasury bills including the permission to make the investment. The committee directed to furnish a detailed report in its next meeting.

The standing committee was informed that the newly created posts of Grade 1-5 in Diamer Bhasha Dam Project shall be filled in by the local candidates of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Similarly, 124 posts of the project of Grade 1-16 shall also be filled in by the candidates of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The standing committee was informed that the posts of Grade 17 and above shall be filled in on the quota allocated to different regions.

However, the candidates from Gilgit-Baltistan will be given preference.

The NA panel was apprised that about 5000 posts will be created in Diamer Bhasha Dam Project and the policy of the Government, especially, that of the quota shall be observed, in this regard, in letter and spirit.

The committee was informed that according to the Water Apportionment Accord of 1991, the Balochistan Province has to receive 3.87 million acre feet but Balochistan has been receiving 32% less water than its share for the last 28 years.

However, now the Balochistan is getting full share of its water. The Standing Committee showed its serious concerns upon less supply of water to Balochistan in past years.

The standing committee directed the Chairman, IRSA to ensure proper giving of water to Balochistan. Moreover, the committee directed the Chairman, IRSA to personally monitor the situation of water being supplied to Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by Members National Assembly (MNAs) Ch. Shoukat Ali Bhatti, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Ch. Javed Iqbal Warraich, Ms. Naureen Farooq Ibrahim, Ms. Nuzhat Pathan, Mr. Khalid Hussain Magsi, Ch. Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Mr. Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari and Mr. Afreen Khan. Muhammad Faisal Vawda, Minister for Water Resources.

Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources along with representatives of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, WAPDA and IRSA, representatives of Irrigation Department, Punjab, Irrigation Department, Sindh and Rawal Dam were also present in the meeting.