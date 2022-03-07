NA body express concern over delay in rehabilitation of LBOD system

ISLAMABAD (APP): The National Assembly Stan-ding Committee on Water Resources expressed serious concern over delay in rehabilitation of the Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBO-D) system and directed the ministry to brief the committee on LBOD in next meeting.

The committee also directed to invite the Secretary, Ministry of Interior for a briefing on the security of ‘Rawal Dam’ in the next meeting .

The committee was bri-efed about the proposed Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) of the Mi-nistry of Water Resources for the financial year 2022-23.

The secretary, Ministry of Water Resources presented an overview of the ongoing projects under of PSDP 2021-22.

The Committee Chair-man Nawab Muhammad Y-ousaf Talpur expressed co-ncern on non-completion of the ongoing projects.

The committee recommended the issuance of demanded allocation for timely completion of the ongoing projects.

The ministry informed the committee that the deadline for submission of proposals as per the Budget Call letter was March 15.

However, interim budget proposals from Water Se-ctor and Hydropower Sec-tor projects are received.

The committee scrutinized the proposals in detail and approved projects under PSDP 22-23.

The committee deferred briefings on ‘The Islamabad Water Conservation Bill, 2021’, briefing on Hill Torrents Management, discussion on water distribution by IRSA, and Briefing on Nai Gaj Dam, for the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by MNAs including Ali Nawaz Awan, Dr. Afzal Khan Dhadla, Javed Warr-aich, Naureen Ibrahim, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Agha Hassan Baloch, Riaz-ul-Haq, Munawar Ali Talpur, Afreen Khan, Gul Dad Khan and Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak.

