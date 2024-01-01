NA body passes Election Amend Bill amid Tarar-Ali Khan clash

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An exchange of hot words was witnessed between PML-N leader and Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazir Tarar and member of the opposition Ali Muhammad Khan during the meeting of the National Assembly’s (NA) Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs on Wednesday.

During the discussion on the amendment bill to the Election Act, 2017, Ali Muhammad Khan of the PTI, while responding to Tarar’s speech, said this was not the government’s, but a private member bill.

Tarar retorted, “Don’t regulate. You have interrupted us.”

But Ali insisted that the bill was private and that he could not give his arguments in its favour. “If I am convinced, I will definitely support it. You cannot dictate me,” Tarar replied.

“You don’t have the right to bulldoze it either,” Ali remarked.

But the minister told him to just listen now since he was the one who had started all this.

Later the committee passed the Election Amendment Bill, 2024 by 6 votes to 4, while JUI-F MNA Shahida Akhtar Ali abstained.