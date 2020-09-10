NA Body passes two government bills

ISLAMABAD (APP): National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior passed two government bills and recommended the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to remove mess in the city created due to unplanned constructions.

During the 27th meeting of the Standing Committee on Interior held here on Thursday under the Chairmanship of MNA Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, the presentation on revision of Islamabad Master Plan was given by the Director Master Planning CDA. The Committee noted that a mess has been created due to unplanned constructions and desired that the CDA Board should make decision otherwise it would be very difficult to address issues.

The Committee considered two government bills including the Islamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration Regulation and Facilitation Bill, 2020 and the Pakistan Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2020. It was recommended that both bills may be passed by the National Assembly. It also considered the bill titled the Covid-19 (Prevention of Hoarding) Bill, 2020 and decided to defer it till the next meeting of the Committee. The Committee offered Fatha for Marwah, murdered in Old Sabzi Mandi Karachi, and the victims of the tragic incident of a rockslide in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mohmand District.

The Committee took serious note of murder of five-year old victim Marwah, who was kidnapped and raped before being murdered and torched. The Committee demanded immediate and strict actions for putting an end to such occurrences. It also discussed the issue of transfer of 42 Posts of CDA employees, attached with National Assembly. The Committee directed CDA to resolve the issue and submit compliance report in the next meeting.

The Director General Coordination NADRA briefed the Committee regarding NADRA Centers in the country. It was informed that 402 NADRA registration Centers are operational in Tehsils throughout the country. Presently there are 132 Tehsils where NADRA Centers do not exist. To cover the area, 176 Mobile Registration Vans are providing registration services. Moreover, 41 Semi Mobile Registration Units are also working in various Tehsils.

The Committee directed that NADRA Centers in Tehsil Pithoro (Umer Kot District), Tehsil Samaro (Umer Kot District), Bacha Kili (Tehsil Gadezai District Buner) and Salarzai (District Buner) may be established as already recommended by the Committee. The Committee also directed to increase NADRA Centers in Karachi to facilitate public. The DIG Police KP briefed the Committee on the case relating to Sohail Ayaz, consultant Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governance and Policy Project, who was terminated over child pornography and sexual abuse. The Committee was informed that he was arrested and is under custody of Punjab Police, Rawalpindi Region. The Committee decided to get the briefing on the issue from Punjab Police, in the next meeting.

The committee was informed about the issue of videos of Labour Room in Dr. Ejaz Clinic District Karak and subsequent law and order situation.

The Secretary Health KP informed the Committee the clinic has been sealed and investigation has been initiated against the perpetrators. The Committee showed deep displeasure over the state of affair and directed that all those involved in making, selling and circulating the videos should be arrested and given exemplary punishment. The Director ICT gave briefing on utilization of Agro/Orchard Schemes Land for nurseries in H-9 Islamabad. The Committee noted that illegal nurseries are conducting business in H-9, and directed to submit report to the Committee regarding nurseries allowed and actually existing.

The DIG Prisons, Central Jail Rawalpindi, briefed the Committee on the issues of the jail. It was noted by the Committee that a lot of undesired activities are being reported in jails as the prisoners are also allowed to stay in hospitals from where they easily contact their gangs. The Committee directed the managements to look into the matter and control the situation.

MNAs Sher Akbar Khan, Mehar Lali, Khawaja Sher-az, Malik Karamat, Ms. Nafeesa Khattak, Nawab-zada Shazain Bugti, Rana Shamim, Syed Agha, Abdul Qadir Patel, Asmatullah and the senior officers from the Ministry of Interior, NADRA, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, CDA, MCI, Central Jail Rawalpindi and the Ministry of Law and Justice attended the meeting.