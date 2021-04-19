NA committee receives briefing on medical seats quota observance

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Monday received briefing on observance of medical and dental colleges seats quota for FATA and Balochistan.

The committee meeting, chaired by Khalid Hussain Magsi, appreciated the eff-orts of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to adhere the reserved quota of 265 seats allocated for FATA and Balochistan students in medical and dental colleges.

The National Assembly Standing Committee discussed, “The Federal Medical Teaching Institute Bill, 2020 (Ord No. XII of 2020) in detail.

After detailed deliberations the Committee asked the members of opposition to propose amendments on the said Bill if any, to avoid lacuna’s so that Committee could consider them.

Therefore, the Committee deferred “The Federal Medical Teaching Institute Bill, 2020” till its next meeting for further discussion. The National Assembly Standing Committee also discussed the performance of the Pakistan Nursing Council.

The committee was informed that diploma program had been converted into degree program for nursing on the direction of HEC in 2018 and directions were issued to all nursing schools to upgrade themselves as per BSN criteria.

The committee directed that Pakistan Nursing Council may submit the list of 254 nursing schools recently enrolled on BSN degree program as per new criteria.

The meeting was attended by Jai Parkash, Mrs. Fozia Behram, Ms. Aliya Malik, Dr. Nisar Cheema, Dr. Nousheen Hamid, Dr. Samina Matloob, Dr. Darshan, Dr. Mahesh Malani, Ramesh Lal, Dr. Shazia Aslam and Shams-un-Nisa.