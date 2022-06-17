NA continues discussion on budget for next fiscal year

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Friday continued discussion on the budget for next fiscal year. Participating in the debate, Chaudhary Muhammad Ashraf said the agriculture sector should be uplifted to save the economy. He said the latest technology should be introduced to increase agricultural productivity.

He said the government should extend facilitation to the farmers to convert their tubewells to solar. Besides, he said the issue of shortage of fertilizers should be addressed at the earliest. Shahida Rehmani called for installation of a desalination plant in Karachi to address the issue of water shortage in the provincial capital. She said focus should also be given to address other problems of the city including that of transport.

Shagufta Jamani said science and technology education should be introduced in the religious seminaries in order to bring their students into the national mainstream. She was appreciative of the steps announced by the government in the budget for the promotion of film industry saying this will help project the country’s culture. Maulana Asmatullah asked the government to focus on the development of Quetta. Mir Munawar Ali Talpur criticized the previous government of PTI saying it failed to fulfill the promises made with the people. Shahnaz Malik said despite difficult economic situation, the government has presented a balanced budget which envisages relief measures for the poor people. She said the government has taken difficult decisions in the national interests to stabilize the economy.

Responding to the points of Fehmida Mirza of GDA, Minister for Water Resources Khurshid Shah said water shortage is a serious issue. He said efforts will be made to ensure the water reaches the tail end of Sindh province. He said water situation has improved to some extent in Tarbela due to the recent rains. Federal Minister Javed Latif said the present government cannot be held responsible for the dire economic situation of the country. He said there is need to sit together to take the country forward. The House has been adjourned to meet again on Monday at 04:00 pm.

Senate continues debate on Finance Bill 2022-23

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Senate continued debate on Finance Bill 2022-23 on Friday. Participating in the debate, Senator Faisal Javed urged the government not to stop funds for dams’ construction and social welfare programs of the PTI government which were aimed at providing relief to poor people.

He said the Federal cabinet should also reduce their foreign tours to save the national exchequer. Criticizing the government’s fiscal policies including price hike of Petroleum products, he said fair and free general elections are the only way forward to put the country’s economy on the right track.

Maulana Faiz Muhammad said more funds should be allocated to Agriculture sector to enhance the productivity. In this regard, provision of water should be ensured in all areas of the country including Balochistan. Ali Zafar said taxation on immovable property is a provincial subject, therefore, the Federal government should not exercise such powers that contradict with the country’s constitution. He said measures should be taken to control inflation, anchoring State Bank reserves. He said NFC should also be revised to strengthen the federation. Others who participated in the debate include Kamran Murtaza, Senator Kamran Michael and Haji Hidayat Ullah.