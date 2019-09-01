NA Deputy Speaker raises Kashimir situation at Speakers ‘Conference in Maldives

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has successfully highlighted Kashmir issue and plight of suppressed Kashmiris in Speakers’ Conference in Maldives on Sunday and knocked out India in the forum.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri was leading the Pakistani delegation at the conference.

It was the first interaction between Pakistan and India at government level after India’s unilateral action in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on 5th August.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri effectively raised the voice of oppressed Kashmiris.

On the occasion, Indian delegation in the conference tried to create hindrance during speech of Qasim Khan Suri but effectively intercepting Indian participants in the conference, he kept on speaking for 14-minutes.

Addressing the conference, Qasim Khan Suri said a human crisis has emerged due to continuous curfew and lockdown in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The participants of the conference strongly condemned India’s atrocities in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged international community to take notice of Indian brutalities.