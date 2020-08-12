NA passes resolution to write Khatam-un-Nabiyyin with name of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution to write Khatam-un-Nabiyyin with the name of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in all textbooks, official and non official documents.

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that all parliamentary parties had supported the resolution.

The house also passed a resolution to include Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s speech of August, 11, 1947 in the curriculum. The resolution was moved by MNA Dr Darshan.

Also, National Assembly on Wednesday passed a motion to constitute a select committee to consider the private members bills referred by the house on August 11.

The motion to constitute committee was moved by the State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad who said the Speaker may be authorized to constitute a committee to consider the private members bills referred to it.

The Speaker will have the authority to make any change if required in the committee.