NA proceedings adjourned till Sunday

ISLAMABAD (APP): National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Thursday adjourned the House proceedings till Sunday 11:30 a.m., observing that the opposition me-mbers’ attitude was ‘non-serious’ in taking up the scheduled agenda items.

“The attitude seems non-serious, so the House is adjourned to meet again on Sunday at 11:30 a.m.,” Suri said when all opposition members asked the same query, during the question-hour, about the time for voting on no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister.

During the short but noisy proceedings, the House witnessed exchange of harsh words among members from both opposition and treasury benches besides non-stop sloganeering.

Even after the House was adjourned, the opposition members stayed in the assembly hall for the quite some time, chanting anti-government slogans.

Earlier, the House rejected a motion with majority vote, moved by Advisor to the PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan to use the National Assembly Hall for a briefing to the Parliamentary Committee on National Security today.

Following which, the deputy speaker observed that now the briefing would be arranged in Committee Room No.2 of the Parliament House.

The House was scheduled to take up around 23 agenda items including question-hour, debate on no-confidence resolution, moved by joint opposition against the PM, legislative business, presentation of different reports and calling attention notices.

