NA, Senate passes bill to negate SC reserved seats ruling

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Tuesday passed the Election Act Amendment Bill by a majority vote despite protest by the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). As the session started with Yousuf Raza Gilani in the chair, Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Talal Chaudhry presented the Election Act Amendment Bill. The opposition members stood on their seats and started protest.

The amendment provides that “a candidate who does not submit the party certificate before obtaining the election symbol will be considered an independent candidate. If the list of candidates for reserved seats is not submitted within the specified period, no political party will be entitled to those seats.” It also provides that any candidate’s declaration of affiliation to a political party will be irrevocable.

Earlier, the National Assembly passed the Election Act Amendment Bill by a majority vote amid an uproar by the opposition. As the session started with Speaker Ayaz Sadiq in the chair, Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Bilal Azhar Kayani and Zeb Jaffar tabled the Election Act Amendment Bill. The opposition members stood on their seats and sloganeering.

They came in front of the speaker’s dais and tore the copies of the bill and raised slogans “bill rejected”, “attack on judiciary and democracy rejected” and decried the government. Sahibzada Sibghatullah of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) suggested an amendment to the proposed bill but Law Minister Azam Tarar opposed it and the house rejected it by a majority vote.

PTI’s Ali Muhammad Khan also proposed an amendment to the Election Act, which was rejected by the house when the law minister opposed it. Later, addressing the house, Ali Muhammad Khan termed the amendment to Election Act unconstitutional and said how the party can be deprived of its right given by the Supreme Court.

“The Election Act Amendment Bill is a politically motivated attempt to deprive the PTI of reserved seats,” he added. The Supreme Court recognised the PTI as a political party and our right [to reserved seats], he said and continued that he raised the issue before the Standing Committee. The symbol [bat] of the PTI was removed from the ballot papers but even then the masses voted for the party, he stated. Ali Muhammad said the PTI would move the Supreme Court against the legislation, which would reject it because this bill is not a legislation but a manifestation of fascist approach of a political party. He said parliament was used to attack the Supreme Court through this law.

Law Minister Tarar said that 81 members took oath as members of the SIC. But now they are saying that they are members of another party. He advised them to stick to a point. The minister said the purpose of the amendment is to bring clarity in the election law. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan termed the legislation against the constitution and law. Through a conspiracy election symbol of the PTI was taken away.

He said that the PTI won with two-thirds majority. They have formed government by tampering with Form 45, he added. They are the losers; even Nawaz Sharif cannot present his Form 45 and say I have won. The PTI chief said that this is the ninth legislation being passed in this house. They are trying to usurp reserved seats, he continued.

Barrister Gohar said that the incumbent government would meet the same end like that of Hasina Wajid [of Bangladsh]. He suggested Shehbaz Sharif to call Hasina Wajid and ask her how to flee [the country]. The house also adopted a resolution against India who deprived Kashmiri people of special status by amending the Constitution unanimously. The Narendra Modi-led government had on Aug 5, 2019, revoked Article 370 to deprive Kashmir of special status and annexed the valley under its illegal occupation.