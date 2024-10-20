NA, Senate sessions adjourned till Sunday with constitutional amendment on agenda

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Senate and National Assembly sessions were adjourned till 12:30 am and 11:30 am on Sunday respectively, with expectations that the much-discussed 26th constitutional amendment would be presented in Parliament.

The Senate session, postponed multiple times on Saturday, finally began at 11pm and was adjourned before midnight for 30 minutes.

During the session, Senate Deputy Chairman Syedaal Khan Nasar presided over the session.

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb presented the Banking Companies Amendment Bill in the Senate.

He noted that during the global economic crisis of 2008, many companies went under. In light of this, the finance minister stated that reforms have been implemented to address potential difficulties faced by financial institutions.

Aurangzeb added that the legal framework has been strengthened to support Islamic banking, and the regulatory role of the State Bank of Pakistan has been reinforced.

The finance minister also highlighted that facilities have been improved for complaints to the banking ombudsman, making it easier for individuals to voice their concerns. This legislation aims to enhance the stability and reliability of the banking sector in Pakistan.

At least 49 senators were present, with many attending continuously over the past five to six days.

At the session, Senator Danesh Kumar Palyani urged the deputy speaker to please table the constitutional amendment as lawmakers like him have been in the federal capital for nearly a week.

Senate Deputy Chairman Nasar said: “Now we are receiving calls referring to us as the senators of the constitutional amendment.”

As discussions progress, the focus remains on advancing the proposed amendments within the legislative body.