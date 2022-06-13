NA Speaker calls on PM Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf calls on Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz sharif in Islamabad Monday.

Matters related with socio-economic conditions in the country and enacting legislation for the welfare of masses were discussed.

While appreciating the performance of National Assembly for enacting legislation for masses, PM Shahbaz Sharif has said that masses have great expectations from Parliament as it is the representative institution.

He said that the the country is facing severe socio-economic challenges and it is Parliament where all issues can be resolved.

He also said that the incumbent government is taking all measures to ameliorate the hardships of common man.

He also approved the establishment of Women and Children hospital Gujar

Khan and he also approved the establishment of Punjab University campus in Gujar Khan.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Perve Ashraf has briefed to PM about important legislative initiatives taken by Parliament of Pakistan.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf also expressed his confidence that the economic policies of incumbent government would stear the country out of these challenges.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf also briefed the PM about austerity steps taken by National Assembly.

Related