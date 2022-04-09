ISLAMABAD (PPI) National Assembly’s Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri resigned on late Saturday night amid political crisis.
The Speaker resumed the assembly session after 11:30 PM after takeing break, announced to resign from his post and handed the charge to Panel of Chairman NA, Ayaz Sadiq, following which voting process on the no-trust motion started.
He said he was shown the ‘threat letter’ and he cannot hold the voting.
NA speaker, deputy speaker resign
