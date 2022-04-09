NA speaker, deputy speaker resign

ISLAMABAD (PPI) National Assembly’s Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri resigned on late Saturday night amid political crisis.

The Speaker resumed the assembly session after 11:30 PM after takeing break, announced to resign from his post and handed the charge to Panel of Chairman NA, Ayaz Sadiq, following which voting process on the no-trust motion started.

He said he was shown the ‘threat letter’ and he cannot hold the voting.

